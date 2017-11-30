Festive display lights up Chicamauga Trail in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This display can be found on the 12,000 block of Chicamauga Trail in Huntsville.

Brannon Winborn says his family loves to celebrate the season with their festive display that includes a dancing snowman and Santa riding a polar bear!

The Winborns keep their lights on between 5 and 10 p.m. most nights if you want to see them for yourself.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.