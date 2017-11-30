× Emergency crews respond to Jemison High School in Huntsville after incident involving pepper spray

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police and HEMSI paramedics responded to Jemison High School in Huntsville around 12:30 Thursday afternoon. There are reports of a large fight in the school.

Our crew on the scene has seen three people taken away on stretchers and other taken into custody.

A representative from Huntsville City Schools says two students were involved in an altercation. He says one student sprayed pepper spray, which affected other students. Those impacted are being treated.

Classes at the high school have resumed to their normal schedule.

“Students involved will be disciplined according to District policy and a full investigation is underway,” says Keith Ward, the school system’s representative.