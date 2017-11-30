× Doug Jones did legal work for corrupt Birmingham politician’s foundation, disclosure form says

WHNT News 19 has learned that Doug Jones did legal work for a corrupt democratic politician’s foundation — allegedly used as a funnel for bribes — as recently as this year. Our review of Democrat Doug Jones`s Senate ethics disclosure filings found he worked as an attorney for a foundation caught up in a still unfolding criminal investigation.

Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Doug Jones has worked as a U.S. Attorney and has served as a practicing attorney in Birmingham for many years.

His Senate disclosure form lists a number of clients he`s represented.

The list includes the Oliver Robinson Foundation.

Robinson, a former basketball star at UAB, was a longtime Democratic legislator from Birmingham. He pleaded guilty in federal court in June to charges stemming from a bribery scheme, where he allegedly took money to encourage residents to oppose a federal cleanup of contaminated property in a low-income neighborhood in north Birmingham.

Robinson`s plea agreement notes that money he was allegedly paid by two lawyers representing coal company interests was funneled through the foundation.

Robinson had separate attorneys for his criminal plea agreement, records show.

Doug Jones’ campaign gave us the following statement: “Doug did not represent Oliver Robinson at the time he was charged and we would direct you to the attorney who did, Richard Jaffe.”

Robinson`s sentencing has been delayed by a federal court, as prosecutors are expected to use his testimony in prosecuting people involved in the alleged bribes, including two Balch and Bingham attorneys and a former Drummond Co. official.