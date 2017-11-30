Aubie: Wear navy, carry an orange shaker at the SEC Championship

ATLANTA, Ga. – We’re just days away from the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. The Auburn Tigers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.

Auburn…okay, let’s be honest, Aubie has asked fans to look uniform and wear navy blue. Orange shakers will be provided to those sitting in official Auburn seats.

Aubie also wanted everyone to know that shakers with sticks won’t be allowed in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, only “paddle” shakers.

Those sitting in 2nd party seats, like those sold on Stub Hub, will have to take their own shakers to the game.