AHSAA releases new classifications after realignment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) - Your football rivalries may soon be changing.

The Alabama Athletic Association has released new classifications for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons, and some football teams have moved up or down classes or swapped regions. With this year's introduction of the "competitive balance" rule, however, alignments have seen their biggest shakeup since the introduction of Class 7A.

The AHSAA changes alignments in each sport every two years, grouping schools by attendance, then arranging those schools into smaller groups -- Regions in football, and Areas in other sports -- geographically.

