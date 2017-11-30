4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Delaware, felt from D.C. to New York City

(CNN) — A preliminary magnitude-4.1 earthquake struck Thursday afternoon near Dover, Delaware, the US Geological Survey reported.

The rare mid-Atlantic earthquake was about 6 miles east-northeast of Dover and was registered at a depth of 5 miles.

“We definitely felt it here,” said Master Cpl. Gary Fournier of Delaware State Police. “We have not received any reports of damage at this time. (My) house shook and you could hear thing rattle. It sounded like a train and lasted about a second.”

Roland Balik, a spokesman for the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base, said he did not feel it but said people on base were talking about it.

The quake’s epicenter was about 50 miles from Philadelphia, 66 miles from Baltimore, 90 miles from Washington and 125 miles from New York City.

A spokesman for New Jersey State Police, Sgt. Lawrence Peele, said: “We haven’t gotten any calls or reports of damage or anything like that. I didn’t feel anything.”

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Philadelphia or New York, the cities tweeted.

