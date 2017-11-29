Medal of Honor Celebration held in Huntsville to honor Capt. (ret.) Mike Rose

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The City of Huntsville and the Madison County Military Heritage Commission will host a Medal of Honor Celebration on Wednesday, November 29th to honor Retired Captain Mike Rose.

Capt. (ret.) Rose captured the country’s attention when he received the military’s highest award: the Medal of Honor. He is the special operations medic who risked his life multiple times during a particular combat operation in 1970.

President Donald Trump awarded Rose the Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Vietnam War. Now, Rose’s home town has an opportunity to show appreciation.

Capt. Rose is as humble as he is heroic when it comes to his service in the U.S. Army.

“It’s a collective effort,” Capt. Rose said. “The infantryman can’t do his job unless he gets the ammunition and the food, the clothing he needs.”

The city said the ceremony includes a Medal of Honor unveiling at the Hall of Heroes display. Captain Rose is also proud to be in the hall.

“I’m just proud to be able to stand next to anybody who is in uniform and has served,” Capt. Rose said.

The ceremony is happening at the county courthouse from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.