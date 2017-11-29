The Nutcracker – A yuletide Ballet by the Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama Youth Ballet Theater is getting ready to present the Nutcracker, A Yuletide Ballet for the 12th season.

Be transported to a magical holiday wonderland filled with adorable children, dancing dolls, marching toy soldiers, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, and the delicious Land of Sweets.

Showtimes

December 1 - 7 p.m.

December 2 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

December 3 - 2 p.m.

The performances will be held at the Lee High Mainstage Theatre with free convenient parking. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for students, seniors, and the military, and $12 for children.

Tickets are available for purchase online at HuntsvilleNutcracker.com or at the door before all shows.