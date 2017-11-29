× Tampa Police arrest 24-year-old in connection to serial killings

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police in Florida say they will arrest and charge a 24-year-old man with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with four fatal shootings in the city’s Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Police have arrested Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, on four counts of first-degree murder. They arrested him at a local McDonald’s while answering a tip about a man with a gun.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said the charging documents are still being crafted at this hour, but that police wanted to get the news out to assure the residents of Seminole Heights.

The first shooting occurred 51 days ago, putting the neighborhood on edge.

Police received more than 5,000 tips in the case.