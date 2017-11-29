Santa goes about his work at home on Preston Ridge Drive in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley! The holidays are getting happier as more and more Christmas light displays go up.

This festive display on Preston Ridge Drive in Huntsville was submitted to us by neighbor Carol Daniel. She let us know that this impressive display was designed by Huntsville High School Senior, William Zeek.

Zeek has put on a show for several years but this year he has really outdone himself. Carol Daniel says that his skills increase every year as he "tries new techniques and adds more technology to his display."

This year's display is set to music and features Christmas favorites, like the cast of Peanuts and the Grinch. Zeek even put up a neat 3D projection of Old Saint Nick in the window!

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

