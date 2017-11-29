Roy Moore’s first accuser sends letter asking Moore, “Where does your immorality end?”

Posted 3:17 pm, November 29, 2017, by

Leigh Corfman, the woman who accused Roy Moore of undressing and touching her when she was 14 and he was 32, sent a letter directed at Moore to our news partners at al.com. You can read the full letter here.

Corfman wrote the letter after Moore called her a liar in a public appearance in Henagar, doubling down on similar statements from spokespeople for the campaign. She wrote, in part:

What you did to me when I was 14-years old should be revolting to every person of good morals. But now you are attacking my honesty and integrity. Where does your immorality end?

I demand that you stop calling me a liar and attacking my character. Your smears and false denials, and those of others who repeat and embellish them, are defamatory and damaging to me and my family.

I am telling the truth, and you should have the decency to admit it and apologize.

The full letter can be read here.