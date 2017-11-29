× Roy Moore’s first accuser sends letter asking Moore, “Where does your immorality end?”

Leigh Corfman, the woman who accused Roy Moore of undressing and touching her when she was 14 and he was 32, sent a letter directed at Moore to our news partners at al.com. You can read the full letter here.

Corfman wrote the letter after Moore called her a liar in a public appearance in Henagar, doubling down on similar statements from spokespeople for the campaign. She wrote, in part:

What you did to me when I was 14-years old should be revolting to every person of good morals. But now you are attacking my honesty and integrity. Where does your immorality end? I demand that you stop calling me a liar and attacking my character. Your smears and false denials, and those of others who repeat and embellish them, are defamatory and damaging to me and my family. I am telling the truth, and you should have the decency to admit it and apologize.

