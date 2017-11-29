Rep. Mo Brooks: Roy Moore accuser forged yearbook signature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Congressman Mo Brooks is the latest Alabama politician to question the validity of the yearbook, accuser Beverly Nelson claims, Roy Moore signed.

On the Dale Jackson Radio Show Monday morning, Rep. Brooks cited his experience in the court of law, claiming there are holes in Beverly Nelson's accusations, based off what he's seen on TV.

"My evaluation of the evidence is that there is only the remotest of possible chances that if this went into a court of law, that a jury would find Roy Moore guilty of anything, that`s how flimsy the evidence is," Brooks said on WVNN-FM.

Later in the interview, Brooks declared Moore's signature in the yearbook as a forgery.

"One of those is clearly a liar because that one forged the 'Love Roy Moore' part of a yearbook in order to try to, whatever reason, get at Roy Moore and win this seat for the Democrats," Brooks said.

The statute of limitations will prevent Nelson's case from ever seeing a courtroom, but it's undoubtedly playing out right now in the Alabama Court of Public Opinion.

Dale Jackson says the former Madison County DA raises valid questions.

"I don`t think he`s calling her a liar per say, I think he`s raising doubt. And he wants to see what I want to see. Let`s see the yearbook, get it authenticated, and let`s figure out who`s lying," Jackson told WHNT News 19 in an interview on Tuesday.

So far, in the court of public opinion, we've heard from the accusers and the accused.

One day after Beverly Nelson's accusations were made public, Roy Moore held a news conference disputing every aspect of her story.

"I never did what she said I did. I don`t even know the woman. I don`t know anything about her. I don`t even know where the restaurant is or was," Moore stated on November 14th.

We've also heard from a stable of witnesses.

Two weeks ago, the Moore Campaign introduced WHNT News 19 to a former server, who also called Nelson's story into question.

"I never once saw Roy Moore come into the restaurant in all the time that I worked there," Ledbetter told WHNT News 19 in an interview that aired November 20th.

Monday, two servers spoke to CNN with stories that contradict claims that Moore never stepped foot in the Olde Hickory House.

One of the women went by the name 'Joan' to protect her identity.

She says she was 17 years old the first time she met Moore inside the restaurant.

"I saw him in there four and five times a week," says Joan.

On December 12th, the jury will deliver their verdict as the voters of Alabama cast their ballots. Jackson believes constant questions over the yearbook can only help Moore at the polls.

"Every time this question is raised, Roy Moore picks up votes. Every time doubt is out there because if there`s doubt about one, there`s going to be doubt about all of them. Right now, it would be more believable if this yearbook didn't exist," says Jackson.

We asked Congressman Brooks for our own interview, but he declined, stipulating we give him 5 minutes live in a newscast to explain his position.

It was an offer we weren't able to accommodate.

Roy Moore's campaign has repeatedly asked for Beverly Nelson to give up the yearbook for third-party examination, to see if it is a forgery.

Nelson's attorney, Gloria Allred, has said repeatedly she will not do so unless the Senate conducts an ethics hearing and Moore testifies under oath.

So far, there hasn't been any indication from Senate leaders that a hearing would take place before the December 12th election.