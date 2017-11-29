Muscle Shoals Band Director David Waters Wins $319

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colbert County, Ala. - David Waters pulls double duty as the band director at both Muscle Shoals Middle and High Schools. High School Principal Chad Holden couldn't help but brag on his beloved musical educator.

"Our band has a tradition of excellence, and under his leadership, they continue to make their mark as one of the best programs in the state," said Holden.

Finding Mr. Water proved to be an easy assignment. All we had to do was follow the music.

In receiving $319, it didn't take long for Mr. Waters to show his appreciation.

"Feels good, smells good! I don't know what to say; it's quite a gift. I don't know who all went into deciding I would get this." said Waters.

This man of music has a full plate, but he says it's all in a day's work to live up to the one message he tries to instill in his students.

"The whole thought of 'you never walk alone' was to get the kids to understand that once you are part of the band program, any band program, for us especially Muscle Shoals, that you are always a part of it. Always part of the Muscle Shoals family and the band family so it really has resonated with students."