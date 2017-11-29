Moore regains lead in latest poll two weeks before the election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Louisiana based JMC analytics, has released a new poll on Wednesday morning showing Roy Moore with an advantage against Doug Jones 48-43 with 5% undecided.

According to the president of the company, John Couvillon, “The first [factor] is the potential for write-in candidates to drain votes away from either Moore or Jones or both.” This is emphasized in 4% of respondents choosing the added “write-in” option.

President Trump’s approval numbers stayed consistent at 52%. The president said he would not campaign for Moore but did attack Jones on twitter saying “liberal Jones would be bad.”

Numbers dropped for the generic Democrat from the previous amount of 47% to 46% while the generic Republican saw a spike from 45% to 49% in this latest poll.

Of the 5% undecided 49% said they are leaning towards Moore, five-points more than the last poll and 44% said they are leaning towards Jones, showing a four-point drop.

Visit JMC’s full report here.