Mae Jemsion teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student, placed on administrative leave

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools officials have confirmed that a teacher at Mae Jemison High School has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of sexual misconduct with a student.

The teacher was removed from campus on Wednesday.

School officials say that the incident has been turned over to Huntsville Police and the Board of Education will take appropriate action if warranted.