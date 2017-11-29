× Jackson County authorities search for man accused in Wednesday stabbing

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Murray, Jr. They say he’s wanted for stabbing another man Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in the 700-block of County Road 25 in Skyline. There, they learned of a 25-year-old stabbing victim who had been taken to the hospital by car.

Investigators say Murray went to the victim’s home, where the two got in an argument. They believe that’s when Murray stabbed the man in the leg.

Murray is in an older, light blue Chevrolet C-30 pickup truck.

Please call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office if you know where they can find Murray. Their phone number is (256) 574-2610.

The victim’s name has not been released.