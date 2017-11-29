× Huntsville Police announce murder arrest dating back to September

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department has charged Taurus DeWayne Oliver, 39, with murder. He’s accused of shooting George Carl Jarrett on September 30, 2017.

Emergency crews responded to a wreck at the intersection of Adventist Blvd. and Wynn Drive just before 7:00 that night. They arrived to find the driver, identified as Jarrett, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they were able to determine that Oliver and Jarrett were in an argument before the shooting.

Oliver is being held without bond. Arrest records show a number of charges against Oliver, including Capital Murder.

Investigators say there may be other arrests in the case.