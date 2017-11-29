Hazel Green woman in critical condition after roof collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. -- A woman is in the hospital, critically injured after a roof collapse at a building on Carriger Road in Hazel Green. Authorities say they received the call around 12:15 on Wednesday afternoon, and that it looked to be a tragic accident.

Hazel Green fire, HEMSI, and the Madison County Sheriff's office responded to the scene within five minutes.

"A 50-year-old female was working on an outside building, an accident took place, she fell off the roof. When we arrived on scene there was no pulse, no sign of life with the victim," explained Sgt. Tim Whisant, with the sheriff's office.

Sgt. Whisant said it's too early to tell, but it looked like the victim sustained neck and back injuries. "Once the paramedics got here all the equipment they used, the quick response, they were able to regain a pulse," he said.

The victim and her brother were working on the building at the same time. "He was performing CPR on the patient when we arrived. That will also greatly benefit the victim, by his actions, and contacting 911 at such a rapid pace," said Sgt. Whisant.

It just goes to show that bystander intervention really can make a difference.