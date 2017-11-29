Expect Little Change From Thursday’s Cold Front

Average high temperatures for the last week of November range from the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ve been riding 5-10 degrees above average and that likely isn’t going to change in the next 5-7 days.

We will see a weak cold front move through Thursday though. More clouds will build in this evening as a slight uptick in moisture is pulled in from the west/southwest. Isolated showers move in early Thursday morning, becoming more widespread by the morning commute from 5AM-9AM.

We won’t see a washout Thursday, but it is likely that you’ll run into rain at some point Thursday morning or afternoon. Areas of light to moderate rain will be possible throughout the day, with rainfall totals only adding up to .1″-.25″ on average.

Rain tapers off Thursday night and some slightly cooler air moves in. Highs by Friday drop into the lower 60s, which is still a touch above average for the start of December.

When does cooler air arrive? If you’ve been waiting for a real taste of winter, you won’t be waiting much longer! A significant shift in our weather pattern looks likely by the end of next week. The timing of our next cold front, along with the rain, is still uncertain. For now, be ready for a wet day Tuesday and Wednesday.

What looks more certain, is a flip to temperatures 10ºF-15ºF below average. The jet stream will take a dive into the southern US, allowing all of the arctic air trapped in Canada to flow southward too.

We’ll keep you posted on the finer details as they become clear, but until then go ahead and prepare to pull out your coats by Mid-December!