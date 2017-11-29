Dog helps to save a man’s life during an early morning apartment fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man is in the hospital this morning after an early morning apartment fire.

The fire broke out in the 1000 block of Webster drive in the Lincoln apartment complex. Around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials say a neighbor let his dog out and the dog alerted him to a man in trouble.

Huntsville police say the neighbor called 911 and when police arrived on the scene they saw smoke coming from the apartment. They open the door and found an elderly man with burns and rushed him to Huntsville Hospital with serious burns.

Huntsville Fire Department was able to put the fire out quickly but the neighbor says he’s not a hero. He credits his five-month-old puppy, Queen, for alerting him to the fire and he is extremely proud of this little dog. The fire is still under investigation.

WHNT News 19 is at the scene and will update as more information becomes available.