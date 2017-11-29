Discover the true meaning of Christmas with Peanuts & friends at Gaylord Opryland’s ICE! attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Every year, Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center transforms its property into a dazzling winter wonderland, with attractions and displays beyond even a sugar plum fairy’s wildest dreams. But there is one attraction that tops them all-- ICE!

A Country Christmas brings in 7,000 blocks -that's 2,000,000 pounds- of ice to be carved into the resort’s most popular holiday exhibit featuring a new theme every year.

“ICE! is back this year with a brand new theme, a Charlie Brown Christmas, it’s such a great theme," said Rob Regg, marketing director for Gaylord Opryland. "It’s synonymous with Christmas, people recognize the story, and when you come here you get to experience it in a whole new medium and that’s ice sculptures!”

The 2,000,000 pounds of ice that create this icy wonderland are dyed with food coloring, and then the 40 ice artisans that fly in every year from Harbin, China start chipping away.

“They spend about five weeks carving these sculptures, using anything from chainsaws to handpicks to little chisels," Regg said.

But you might have to prepare yourself-- in order to experience this frozen masterpiece you’re gonna have to be willing to get chilly!

"It is nine degrees inside of ICE!," Regg said. The attraction provides big, fluffy blue parkas for every guest who walks through the ICE! exhibit. "This parka not only keeps you warm but provides some speed going down the ice slides that we have.”

You can also purchase some delicious hot chocolate on your way out of the exhibit (and take our word for it-- you'll want it). Stay warm!