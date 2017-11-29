Beautiful traditional display on Lake Carmel Court in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Loria Preston let us know about a beautiful display at 201 Lake Carmel Ct. in Huntsville.

Both stories of the home are fully decked out and there are animated figures throughout the yard including a jack-in-the-box and a skier!

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.