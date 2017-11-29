Auburn can run the ball with or without Kerryon Johnson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - If Kerryon Johnson either can't play or is limited in the SEC Championship Game due to the shoulder injury he suffered in the Iron Bowl, Auburn's options at running back take a critical hit and so too does its pass protection in the backfield.

As massively important as Johnson is to Auburn's offense, having rushed for 1,276 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, his progress in pass protection this season made him into a true every-down back.

Kam Martin, Malik Miller and Devan Barrett have combined for 620 rushing yards, most coming in non-competitive situations, and have almost no in-game reps in pass protection and the few they do have were mainly for dual-threat Malik Willis.

To continue reading click here.