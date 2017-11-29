Abba’s House of Worship in Scottsboro holding winter drive for the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Every year Abba's House of Worship in Scottsboro collects winter gear for the homeless. "We're collecting coats and blankets, new socks, new underwear, boots shoes, scarves, toboggans. Anything that would help the weather in this cold weather," says Missy Harbin, member of the church.

They're asking for anyone who can donate clothing to do so. "They can be new or gently used. Don't bring any old, dirty... stuff you wouldn't wear yourself," says Harbin.

The official end date of the winter drive is December 8th. "Depending on how many we have around the 8th, I may go ahead and set up a drop off then, so we can drop off what we have then. Then go ahead and collect until after Christmas."

All of the winter items will go to LIFE Resource Services of Jackson County, an organization that supports the homeless. "I just feel it's a great need here for us to help the homeless," says Harbin. "I just can't imagine what it's like for them. If there's any little bitty thing that we can do to help them, then that's what we need to do."

Abba's House of Worship says there isn't a particular goal they're trying reach. They're just trying to collect as many items as they can.

If you're looking to donate to the cause, there are six different locations in Jackson County: Abba's House of Worship, JMK's Bargain Barn, WZCT Radio Station, Section Holiness Church, Wrights Chapel, and Apostolic True Gospel Holiness Church.