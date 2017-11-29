× 4 dogs attack, kill Marshall County woman, seriously injure another

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A dog attack in Marshall County has killed one woman and seriously injured another.

Emergency crews from Guntersville and Marshall County responded to Jason Road at 8:00 Wednesday morning in reference to dogs attacking two women.

Investigators say four dogs mauled the two women. One woman, identified as Tracey Patterson Cornelius, 46, of Guntersville was killed. The other woman was seriously injured, and is being treated.

Marshall County Animal Control officers captured three of the four dogs involved in the attack. Investigators have described the dog they are still looking for as a white pit mix.

How the attack began is still under investigation.