HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - No matter the sport, coaches aren't fans of long road trips. Now imagine that road trip didn't last two, three, or even four weeks, it last two months. That's exactly what UAH hockey is about to go through. The Chargers last home game was November 25, and the won't be back at the VBC until January 26. Being away from home for so long can wear on a team, but it's also a chance to build some team unity, and grow as a family. That's what UAH will try to do starting this weekend at Northern Michigan. "Were gonna stop at Lambeau field tomorrow, we're going to practice in Green Bay, and stop at Lambeau field. They have the, I'm from Green Bay, so were gonna take a run up the new Packer Park that they have there," head coach Mike Corbett said. "We try to break it up and have a little fun. When you have six or seven freshman, all of these are new experiences for the guys, so we let the older guys kinda take em and have a little fun with them along the way too."
UAH hockey preparing for two month road trip
-
Justin Ward becoming go to guy for UAH basketball
-
11-year-old returns as Huntsville Havoc Captain
-
UAH hockey wants to take the next step in 2017
-
Fall festival benefits Trinity 7-year-old suffering from leukemia
-
The Patton brothers help lead Huntsville to playoffs
-
-
Buckhorn Bucks swim to Madison County championships
-
Father and son on journey to play catch at every MLB stadium
-
Alabama A&M’s coach stands by players who knelt, but says they shouldn’t have been on the field for the National Anthem
-
Taking Action: We put grocery delivery services to the test
-
Morgan Co. Sports Hall of Famer Junior Vaughn Remembered
-
-
HSA couple destined to serve community
-
Danica Patrick to end racing career at next year’s Indy 500
-
Opioid crisis: Childhood friends in Georgia die on same day, half a mile apart