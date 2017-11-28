UAH hockey preparing for two month road trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - No matter the sport, coaches aren't fans of long road trips. Now imagine that road trip didn't last two, three, or even four weeks, it last two months. That's exactly what UAH hockey is about to go through. The Chargers last home game was November 25, and the won't be back at the VBC until January 26. Being away from home for so long can wear on a team, but it's also a chance to build some team unity, and grow as a family. That's what UAH will try to do starting this weekend at Northern Michigan. "Were gonna stop at Lambeau field tomorrow, we're going to practice in Green Bay, and stop at Lambeau field. They have the, I'm from Green Bay, so were gonna take a run up the new Packer Park that they have there," head coach Mike Corbett said. "We try to break it up and have a little fun. When you have six or seven freshman, all of these are new experiences for the guys, so we let the older guys kinda take em and have a little fun with them along the way too."