The Delta Atrium is Opryland’s largest indoor garden at 4.5 acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Three million holiday lights decorate all of Gaylord Opryland Resort during the holidays, including nine acres of indoor gardens and waterfalls.

The largest atrium in the resort hosts several holiday displays and shows-- including A Country Christmas-themed cruise.

Year-round, the Delta Riverboat Cruise is available to guests and tourists to learn about the hotel, the history, and the gardens-- but during the holidays it turns into something else completely.

In the evening, that's when our Christmas lights come on, we put some Christmas music on, it's a whole new experience," said Rob Regg, marketing manager for Gaylord Opryland. "You get a great vantage point for all the Christmas decorations and [Saint] Nick actually sings to you the 'Twelve Days of A Country Christmas.'"

The Delta Atrium is also home to the resort's largest Christmas tree, and new this year, a life-sized gingerbread house located right next to the 48-foot Christmas tree in the Delta Atrium. And when you get really close, you can see (and smell) real gumdrops, real icing, and real gingerbread!