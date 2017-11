× Sheffied Utilities plans power outage for Wednesday to repair storm damage

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Sheffield Utilities plans to replace some power poles on Wednesday, and needs to cut power for a few hours to do so. This work will replace the poles damaged in recent storms.

Crews plan to cut power to the area at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29.

Costumers impacted will be those fed from County Line Road, south of Highway 20. This includes, but isn’t limited to, customers on┬áCounty Line Road, Cottontown Lane, McCormack Lane, a portion of Hwy 157, Poplar Creek Loop, Waldrep Loop, a portion of Lagrange Road, Witt Store Road, and Clement Road.