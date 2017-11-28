× Sheffied Utilities plans power outage for Wednesday to repair storm damage

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Sheffield Utilities plans to replace some power poles on Wednesday, and needs to cut power for a few hours to do so. This work will replace the poles damaged in recent storms.

Crews plan to cut power to the area at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29.

Costumers impacted will be those fed from County Line Road, south of Highway 20. This includes, but isn’t limited to, customers on County Line Road, Cottontown Lane, McCormack Lane, a portion of Hwy 157, Poplar Creek Loop, Waldrep Loop, a portion of Lagrange Road, Witt Store Road, and Clement Road.