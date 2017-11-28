× Record Breaking 2017 Hurricane Season Officially Ends This Week

The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season officially ends November 30th, leaving us with a lot to look back on. First, let’s review the basics of the season:

17 named storms

10 hurricanes

6 hurricanes that made landfall

6 major hurricanes

3 major hurricanes that made landfall

The most notable point on that list is that we recorded 6 major hurricanes this season. That’s the 3rd most major hurricanes in a season on record.

3 of those major hurricanes made landfall, all of which were over US soil. Hurricane Harvey made landfall over Texas as a Category 4, Hurricane Irma made landfall over the Florida Keys as a Category 4, and Hurricane Maria made landfall over Puerto Rico as a Category 4.

Each Hurricane was unique in its intensity. Hurricane Harvey broke a record for the most rainfall from a tropical cyclone in US history, after dropping 51.88 inches of rain over Cedar Bayou. Hurricane Irma was the strongest Atlantic hurricane in history outside of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Finally, Maria left the entire island of Puerto Rico without power for weeks.

The Tennessee Valley saw a few hits from tropical weather this year too. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy brought severe storms to the Tennessee Valley in late June, as did the remnants of Harvey later in August. The remnants of Irma brought multiple cold, windy, and wet days in September. Finally, in early October Hurricane Nate moved through, bringing another few days of windy, wet weather.

Altogether, the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season could become the costliest in US history. Hurricane Harvey alone is estimated to have caused over $100 billion worth of damage.