One person in serious condition after early morning wreck

Huntsville, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating an early morning wreck that sent one man to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

The wreck happened around 12:30 am at the intersection of Clinton Ave. and Calhoun St.

According to HPD the driver was traveling east on Clinton Ave at a high speed when he went off the road and hit a tree head-on.

The driver is described as a man in his mid twenties but his identity is unknown at this time.