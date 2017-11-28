× Limestone County man charged with trafficking stolen identities

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man who was trafficking identities and producing counterfeit checks. Heath Allen Griffin, 35, of Anderson is being held on a $7500 bond.

Investigators were working a burglary case in which several checkbooks were stolen. They developed Griffin as a suspect and contacted him. They say they saw Griffin standing in his yard with two checkbooks sticking out of his coat pocket. They say he handed them to them, and they determined they belonged to the burglary victim.

Investigators say Griffin led them to several boxes of documents, computers and a packet of blank checks. They believe he had been producing counterfeit checks with the equipment. Investigators say the documents also contained the identities of “man victims,” including the burglary victims.