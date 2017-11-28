× East Limestone band filling recovered trailer with toys, goods to donate to others

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – It’s an attempt to pass on a blessing after they’ve been blessed.

The East Limestone High School band is still on a high after quickly recovering their band trailer that was stolen. They want to thank the community that so aggressively shared their call for help, and are using the trailer as part of that effort.

The band has partnered with Chick Fil-A of Athens, The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama and Limestone County Churches Involved (LCCI) to fill the trailer with new or gently used bicycles, toys, canned goods and hygiene items for Limestone County and Athens City residents in need.

They are also collecting Purina pet items, including dog and cat food, kitty litter, toys, treats, and bleach.

They are also getting donations and support from other area businesses, including Village Pizza, Village Veterinarian Clinic and Edward Jones.

Donations will be accepted:

November 27 – December 14 at the East Limestone Band Room. Look for the trailer on the south side of the school.

December 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Chick Fil-A of Athens

December 12 at 7 p.m. at East Limestone’s Community Christmas Concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for the trailer.

December 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Chick Fil-A of Athens. The band will be performing Christmas music during drop-off times.

Edward Jones, 27453 Capshaw Rd Suite D , Athens , AL 35613, will also serve as a drop location

Donated items will be turned over to the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama and Limestone County Churches Involved for distribution.