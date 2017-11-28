× Auburn cracks top 4, Alabama falls out in new CFP rankings

Big wins and big losses on rivalry weekend have the College Football Playoff rankings looking much different at the top this week. Alabama falls from No. 1 to No. 5 after losing to Auburn in the Iron Bowl. On the flip side, Auburn breaks into the top 4 at No. 2. The Tigers will now face No. 6 Georgia in the SEC Championship in Atlanta on Saturday.

Clemson is the new top team in the country followed by Auburn, Oklahoma and undefeated Wisconsin at No. 4.

Below is a full list of the CFP Top 25 from Week 13:

1.Clemson

2. Auburn

3. Oklahoma

4. Wisconsin

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Miami

8. Ohio State

9. Penn State

10. USC

11. TCU

12. Stanford

13. Washington

14. UCF

15. Notre Dame

16. Michigan State

17. LSU

18. Washington State

19. Oklahoma State

20. Memphis

21. Northwestern

22. Virginia Tech

23. Mississippi State

24. NC State

25. Fresno State