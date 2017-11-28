Auburn cracks top 4, Alabama falls out in new CFP rankings
Big wins and big losses on rivalry weekend have the College Football Playoff rankings looking much different at the top this week. Alabama falls from No. 1 to No. 5 after losing to Auburn in the Iron Bowl. On the flip side, Auburn breaks into the top 4 at No. 2. The Tigers will now face No. 6 Georgia in the SEC Championship in Atlanta on Saturday.
Clemson is the new top team in the country followed by Auburn, Oklahoma and undefeated Wisconsin at No. 4.
Below is a full list of the CFP Top 25 from Week 13:
1.Clemson
2. Auburn
3. Oklahoma
4. Wisconsin
5. Alabama
6. Georgia
7. Miami
8. Ohio State
9. Penn State
10. USC
11. TCU
12. Stanford
13. Washington
14. UCF
15. Notre Dame
16. Michigan State
17. LSU
18. Washington State
19. Oklahoma State
20. Memphis
21. Northwestern
22. Virginia Tech
23. Mississippi State
24. NC State
25. Fresno State