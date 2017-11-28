× Athens woman accused of stealing $130,000+ of employer’s money for vacations, bills, property taxes

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Athens woman accused of using more than $130,000 of her employer’s money for personal use. Investigators say she used the money on vacation trips, utility bills, property taxes and many other items over eight years.

Strain and Sons Nursery reported the theft to the sheriff’s office after a recent financial audit. Investigators say Sarah Stripling Manry, 52, said some of the transactions were made using company credit cards.

Manry faces a first degree theft charge as well fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Her bond was set at $6500.