‘A Country Christmas’ is back in Nashville with even MORE lights than last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The wonder of the holiday season has arrived in Music City for the 34th year!

Gaylord Opryland Resort’s "A Country Christmas" offers over-the-top decorations, dazzling shows, and unlimited family-friendly activities.

And it's important to know that you and your family don't necessarily have to spend a night at the resort in order to enjoy the holiday extravaganza.

“That’s right, we are a holiday destination unto itself," said Jenny Barker, PR Director for Gaylord Opryland. "There’s no charge to come and walk through the hotel and enjoy all the lights that we have here.”

And, a little-known fact, if you park at the resort and eat at any of the 16 restaurants, your parking ticket can be validated for free parking!

Gaylord Opryland's unrivaled Christmas decorations start being placed in July. Those decorations include 3,000,000 holiday lights, 15,000 poinsettias, 15 miles of garland, 10 miles of hand-tied red ribbon, and a 48-foot-tall Christmas tree.

The resort’s snow attractions also tote some impressive numbers--1.5 million pounds of real snow is used for the snow tubing hill, and 2 million pounds of ice makes 7,000 blocks used in Gaylord Opryland's signature ICE! attraction, this year featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas.

“A couple of things to look forward to this year—we have a brand new show at the Grand Ole Opry House, it’s called Cirque Dreams Holidaze with more than 300 costumes, 20 acts from around the world, it’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat," Barker said.

From luxurious dinner shows to Build-A-Bear workshops and snow tubing, A Country Christmas is worth the trip!