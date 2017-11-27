The Catholic Center of Concern offers a variety of services to families in the Tennessee Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catholic Center of Concern provides direct emergency assistance to families confronting the loss of housing or utility services due to some financial crisis in the home. Additionally, the Center is able to provide assistance in securing prescription medication for those dealing with life threatening illnesses when other resources are not available. Also, they maintain a small clothing room, where articles are distributed without cost to families in need. They provide these assistance to families and individuals in Madison, Limestone, Winston, Franklin, Morgan, Lawrence, Jackson, Lauderdale, Colbert, Cullman and Marshall County.

Their emergency financial assistance services are by telephone only and that number is 256-536-0041. They accept calls on Tuesday and Thursday 9 am till 11 am and 1 pm till 3 pm. Starting January their clothing room will be open on Monday and Wednesday from 9 am till 11 am. Catholic Center of Concern is located at 1010 Church Street in downtown Huntsville.