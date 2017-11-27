Roy Moore campaign official tussles with photographer outside campaign event

Raw video: Man wearing Roy Moore sticker physically attacked a cameraman attempting to film Moore's arrival outside campaign rally a few minutes ago here in Henagar, Alabama. Another man w/ Moore sticker verbally assaulted a second cameraman. pic.twitter.com/faJVV8YpE0 — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) November 28, 2017

Henagar, Ala. – Our news partners at AL.com and Reckon Alabama report Roy Moore’s campaign coordinator for DeKalb County grabbed a photographer’s camera outside a campaign event Monday night.

The coordinator, identified as Tony Goolsby, was captured on camera pushing the cameraman back. Connor Sheets, an investigative reporter with Reckon Alabama, reports the photographer was attempting to film Moore’s arrival before the rally began.

We don’t know the what happened before the incident, but the cameras were rolling as Goolsby put his hands on the photographer.

We’re working to confirm more about the incident, and will be following up with those involved.