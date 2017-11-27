Randy Cavnar, retired DPD sergeant, running for Morgan County Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - After 31 years with Decatur police, a retired sergeant now throws his hat in the ring to run the Morgan county sheriff's office. Randy Cavnar says law enforcement is his calling.

"To be blunt I think the sheriff's office needs to be rebuilt, it need to be brought to the 2017 era," said Cavnar.

This isn't Cavnar's first time running for sheriff, but he says he knew he would run again.

He says he wants to lead by example, and that he's running for the right reasons.

"I want to bring a level of integrity and honesty to the sheriff's office that I feel it desperately needs," he said.

He wants to enforce continuous education and training of deputies. He wants to establish a volunteer academy and youth academy, similar to the ones at DPD.

"That establishes branches of relationships into the public we don't have."

The use of jail food money has been criticized with the current and previous sheriffs.

In fact, Sheriff Ana Franklin made headlines earlier this year after claims she violated a federal court order by taking $150,000 from the jail food budget and using it to invest in a now-bankrupt car dealership.

Cavnar says he won't touch that money, but acknowledges that it's "lip service" used by everyone that ran for the position in years past. He says he wants to take it a step further by sitting down with area legislators.

"To eliminate our problems with that food surplus, [by] passing a local sate law for Morgan County that will forbid the sheriff from ever touching that money from now own," he said. "It's unethical, it breeds corruption, and if you're serving for the right reasons, which I am, you don't serve for the money."

Cavnar says he wants to lead by example by going in the field with deputies.

"When they see a deputy on patrol, I want them to say we have a great sheriff’s department," he said. "I don't want them to say we have a great sheriff, its not bout me."

The republican primary for the position is June fifth.

