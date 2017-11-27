× Olde Hickory House Restaurant worker says Roy Moore was a regular

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Roy Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. The accusations range from Moore asking out teenage girls while he was in his early thirties to sexual assault.

The youngest accuser says she had a sexual encounter with Moore in 1979 when she was 14; another woman says he violently sexually assaulted her in 1977 when she was 16.

As quickly as the accusations fly about Roy Moore, they are refuted by his campaign.

Recently, the Moore Campaign brought forward an Etowah County woman to dispute the details surrounding a sexual assault claim against Roy Moore made by Beverly Young Nelson.

Rhonda Ledbetter says she worked as a waitress at the Olde Hickory House and questions the account Nelson provided. Ledbetter said she is skeptical of Nelson’s account for a few reasons. “I never once saw Roy Moore come into the restaurant in all the time that I worked there.”

At a news conference addressing the allegations, legal representation for the Moore campaign also claimed that Moore had never been a patron of that restaurant.

Ledbetter says she also doesn’t recall working with Beverly Nelson — despite working several different shifts. “I don’t remember her. I never remember her working there.”

CNN’s Gary Tuchman talked to Alabama residents who say they remember Senate candidate Roy Moore frequently visiting Olde Hickory House restaurant, where Beverly Young Nelson alleges Moore assaulted her in the 1970s.

“Joan,” whose last name was withheld out of fear for talking to the press, says she was 17-years-old when she first met Roy Moore. And she met him at the Olde Hickory House.

Joan says Ledbetter’s claims are false. “I saw him in there four or five times a week. He was a regular.” Joan says she doesn’t know Rhonda Ledbetter or the accuser Beverly Young Nelson, but she did see Moore several times a week when she went to pick up her sister, who worked at the restaurant.

A second woman also came forward who refused to have her face shown for fear of being shunned by the public. She was a waitress at the Olde Hickory House for several years. She also confirmed that Roy Moore was a regular customer of the restaurant and she saw him at least three times a week.

When Roy Moore’s campaign implied he had never been at the restaurant, she became angry and decided to come forward.

Both women say they can’t be positive that the sexual allegations against Roy Moore are true, but both are troubled as to how his campaign handled the allegations.