Mixed use development proposed for downtown Madison; development agreement passes

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council has passed a development agreement that would bring a mixed used development to the downtown area. The project would almost mirror The Avenue on Jefferson Street in Huntsville.

BREAKING: Developer wants to bring a mixed use apartment and retail to downtown Madison. It would nearly directly mirror The Avenue on Jefferson St in Huntsville. @whnt pic.twitter.com/liiWjFwiUo — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) November 28, 2017

The development would be created on 6 acres at the former site of Mullins & Sons Building and the Clanton Muffler Shop. It would include 140-160 Residential units, 10,000 square feet of retail/commercial space, and approximately 400 parking spaces for Residential & Retail use.

Here are the conceptual plans for the development. Housing and live-work units pic.twitter.com/pCm4IGJcle — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) November 28, 2017

The city outlined a number for benefits connected to the project, including:

$27M investment in downtown

50% increase in downtown retail/restaurants square footage

Increased downtown property values, aesthetics and energy

Will spur additional downtown commercial activity

10 year direct City revenue: Approx. $2.15M

10 year direct School revenue: Approx. $1.65M

The developer wants to begin construction work on the project by July.