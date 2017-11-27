Mixed use development proposed for downtown Madison; development agreement passes

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council has passed a development agreement that would bring a mixed used development to the downtown area.  The project would almost mirror The Avenue on Jefferson Street in Huntsville.

The development would be created on 6 acres at the former site of Mullins & Sons Building and the Clanton Muffler Shop.  It would include 140-160 Residential units, 10,000 square feet of retail/commercial space,  and approximately 400 parking spaces for Residential & Retail use.

The city outlined a number for benefits connected to the project, including:

  • $27M investment in downtown
  • 50% increase in downtown retail/restaurants square footage
  • Increased downtown property values, aesthetics and energy
  • Will spur additional downtown commercial activity
  • 10 year direct City revenue:  Approx. $2.15M
  • 10 year direct School revenue:  Approx. $1.65M

The developer wants to begin construction work on the project by July.

 