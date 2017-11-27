Mixed use development proposed for downtown Madison; development agreement passes
MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council has passed a development agreement that would bring a mixed used development to the downtown area. The project would almost mirror The Avenue on Jefferson Street in Huntsville.
The development would be created on 6 acres at the former site of Mullins & Sons Building and the Clanton Muffler Shop. It would include 140-160 Residential units, 10,000 square feet of retail/commercial space, and approximately 400 parking spaces for Residential & Retail use.
The city outlined a number for benefits connected to the project, including:
- $27M investment in downtown
- 50% increase in downtown retail/restaurants square footage
- Increased downtown property values, aesthetics and energy
- Will spur additional downtown commercial activity
- 10 year direct City revenue: Approx. $2.15M
- 10 year direct School revenue: Approx. $1.65M
The developer wants to begin construction work on the project by July.