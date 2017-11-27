× Huntsville Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting, say man shot officer first

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have identified the man shot and killed by an officer on Sunday night. The incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Savoy Drive. William Freddy Carter, Jr. died in the incident.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday night. Neighbors told them of a dispute between a mother and son that spilled out into the yard. Officers went to the home, where they first encountered Carter. They say Carter shot the first officer as he entered the room, and that officer returned fire, hitting Carter.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics took the wounded officer to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. He has since been released. Huntsville Police haven’t identified the officer yet; only saying he’s a 6-year veteran of the force.

All of the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard when there is an officer-involved shooting.