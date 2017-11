Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Humbug! A Christmas Carol" is a musical retelling of the classic Dicken's story. It features 16 original tunes which are guaranteed to keep you humming, and to get you firmly in the holiday spirit! Don't believe it? Humbug!

Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts, 112 2nd Ave. NE, Decatur AL 25601

November 30th - December 2nd shows at 7 PM (matinee on Dec. 2nd @ 2 PM)

Tickets $18 and $15 (students & seniors)

Reserve your tickets at www.princesstheatre.org. or call 256-350-1745.