Holidays in the Valley Concert: Benefiting Academy for Learning

Come enjoy a fun, music-filled event. Featuring local artists like Alyssa Slocum, The Retrovales, Soule Xpressions, Twickenham Jazz and Swing Band, Ricky Miller and the Shifts, and classical artists from Valley Conservatory. Food and drinks provided. Donations accepted at door.

Founded in 1998 by Dr. Collins, Academy for Learning is a non-profit community program that serves children from the ages 3 weeks to 12 years of age. We assist parents by providing services based on their ability to pay, and provide free childcare services for homeless families, children from battered homes, and for Veterans while seeking employment.

Saturday, December 2, 2017 @ 4 PM - 5:30 PM

Trinity United Methodist Church, 607 Airport Rd. SW, Huntsville AL 35802