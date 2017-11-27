× City Council approves rezoning of Town Madison land to prepare for possible baseball stadium

MADISON, Ala. – The work continues within Madison’s government to prepare the way for a possible baseball stadium in a planned mixed-use development.

At a Madison City Council meeting tonight, the body approved rezoning Town Madison, the mixed-use development off I-565 near Zierdt Road, to an Urban Center District. The rezoning passed by a vote of 5-2. Planners have reiterated several times tonight that this rezoning does not immediately mean a stadium would happen. Construction of a ballpark is different and separate and still up in the air.

The Urban Center District is a new classification of zoning created this month, and would allow a multipurpose facility with 3,000 or more seats.

This falls in line with a ballpark that BallCorps, a company approved to purchase the Mobile BayBears, wants to see built in Madison to accommodate the team.

Madison’s mayor, Paul Finley, has stated his desire to bring a multi-use venue to the property.

That venue could, he said earlier this month, include baseball: “We have an exciting opportunity to build a multi-use venue in our city that would provide much needed conference, meeting, and event facilities as well as position us to offer the fun, regional entertainment option of minor league baseball,” he said in a statement sent to WHNT News 19 on November 8, 2017.

This move to rezone Town Madison would facilitate that venue, should the city agree to build it down the road.

Tonight’s vote took place after a public hearing about the zoning change. The city is also considering an agreement with a Populous, Inc., an architectural firm specializing in sports facility design, for schematic design services pertaining to a proposed multi-use venue project.