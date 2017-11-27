× Beware of Counterfeit SEC Championship Tickets

Auburn and Georgia will face off in the 2017 SEC Championship Game this Saturday. If you are still looking for tickets to the game, SEC officials are warning that tickets you find online might be fake.

Tickets to the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are sold out, causing many fans to go online for tickets sold on the secondary market.

Southeastern Conference officials remind fans to keep an eye out for fake tickets.

Valid tickets will have an authentic SEC holographic foil strip on the back, and the SEC logo will have the words “Southeastern Conference” on it. The holographic strip will appear and disappear as you rotate the ticket, and the white lettering and blue panels on the front of the ticket are embossed so it will feel raised when you rub your finger over it.

A ticket validation window will be open at the main box office starting at 10 a.m. on game day. Officials say it is the only place to ensure your tickets are authentic.

This will be the first time the championship game is played at the newly constructed Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Georgia Dome hosted the SEC Championship for the past 23 years. A new ten-year contract with Mercedes-Benz Stadium ensures the game will stay in Atlanta at least through 2026.