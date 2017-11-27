× Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson: ‘I’ll never count myself out’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Auburn tailback Kerryon Johnson is doing his best to downplay the right shoulder injury that knocked him out of the win over Alabama .

Johnson said Monday he’s just “banged up” and trying to get healthy for the fourth-ranked Tigers’ SEC championship game against No. 6 Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta.

Asked how confident he is that he’ll be able to play in the game, Johnson says: “I’ll never count myself out until I’m officially counted out.”

Auburn linebacker Tre’ Williams feels confident that Johnson will be on the field. Given the stakes, he says, “you know he’s going to play.”

Johnson ran for 167-yards and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in the first game with the Bulldogs .

He ranks ninth nationally in rushing yards per game and third in scoring.