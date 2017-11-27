× 40-year-old charged with drug trafficking in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Fort Payne Police arrested and charged 40-year-old Christopher Adam Berry for drug trafficking on Thanksgiving night around 9:20 p.m.

Police say they tried to stop Berry on a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle when he ran several stop signs and passed multiple vehicles eventually crashing.

Berry faces charges of trafficking 42 grams of cocaine, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple driving citations.

Police say this is the second arrest in three months for Berry. He was arrested on August 4th with drug charges relating to methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, and possession of hydrocodone.