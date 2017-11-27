3 arrested on drug charges, 1 accused of trafficking in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Three men are in the Morgan County Jail facing drug charges in Decatur. Officers stopped Kyrus Clay, Quenton Clay and Daquan Langford during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day.

Police say they found marijuana, a stolen AK-47 and a pistol. Once at the jail, investigators say they found methamphetamine and a digital scale on Langford.

Langford now faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana 1st degree, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of paraphernalia. Kyrus Clay faces charges of possession of marijuana 2nd degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, receiving stolen property 4th degree and failure to signal. Quenton Clay faces charges of possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

Court records show Kyrus and Quenton are being held on $2,000 bond and $500 bond respectively. Landford is being held without a bond. He’s already been charged in a shooting where he was awaiting trial.