Tennessee fans protest following reports of Greg Schiano becoming new Vols head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Following reports that the Vols have been in talks with Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano about their vacant head coach position, several football fans have been protesting the possible hire.

Multiple people gathered outside Neyland Stadium in Knoxville Sunday to protest the rumored plans. On “The Rock” protestors painted “Schiano covered up Child Rape at Penn State.” Court documents released in 2016 revealed that Schiano allegedly knew that former Penn State head coach Jerry Sandusky raped a boy in 2001.

UT fans paint the rock following news that Greg Schiano could become UT's new head football coach. pic.twitter.com/U4NslXVAwa — Donovan Long (@WVLTDonovan) November 26, 2017

WVTL reports that a number of businesses in the area have also expressed their disapproval of the university’s possible decision.

HAPPENING NOW: UT fans protesting the university's possible decision to hire Greg Schiano as new head coach. pic.twitter.com/c1QgVRnyqV — Donovan Long (@WVLTDonovan) November 26, 2017

Volunteers fans marching to the university athletic center to protest UT's possible decision to hire Greg Schiano as its new head football coach pic.twitter.com/pyq1qhYjn5 — Donovan Long (@WVLTDonovan) November 26, 2017

Tennessee fired coach Butch Jones Nov. 12. Jones went 34-27 overall and 14-24 in the SEC over five seasons.