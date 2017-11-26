Tennessee fans protest following reports of Greg Schiano becoming new Vols head coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Following reports that the Vols have been in talks with Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano about their vacant head coach position, several football fans have been protesting the possible hire.
Multiple people gathered outside Neyland Stadium in Knoxville Sunday to protest the rumored plans. On “The Rock” protestors painted “Schiano covered up Child Rape at Penn State.” Court documents released in 2016 revealed that Schiano allegedly knew that former Penn State head coach Jerry Sandusky raped a boy in 2001.
WVTL reports that a number of businesses in the area have also expressed their disapproval of the university’s possible decision.
Tennessee fired coach Butch Jones Nov. 12. Jones went 34-27 overall and 14-24 in the SEC over five seasons.