HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The first Tinsel Trail Trot was held Sunday in Huntsville. The one-mile race was a fun and different way to enjoy all of the holiday decorations in Big Spring Park.

The fun started at 5 p.m. at the bridge by the cul-du-sac on Spring and Spragins and ended at Skating at the Park. A free Fun Run was later held at 7 p.m.

Several people came out to participate in the races. Over 150 runners reportedly registered.

The event was held in conjunction with Healthy Huntsville.